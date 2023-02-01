ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The largest employer in Ottawa County is expanding by opening a production facility in Grand Rapids.

Gentex Corporation, which is based in Zeeland, announced Wednesday that it plans to open a satellite production facility in the Madison Square neighborhood of Grand Rapids, at 355 Cottage Grove Street SE. The expansion will bring 50 new jobs to the area.

The building is being renovated for the next few months and production is set to begin in late May. Gentex said it is planning for the facility to produce parts for the company’s HomeLink product, which includes in-vehicle garage door openers and other home automation devices. Employees will do light assembly, warehousing and logistics, Gentex said.

The company worked with Amplify GR, a nonprofit that works to bring businesses, neighbors and local organizations together to help make stronger neighborhoods. In the spring, Gentex will host job fairs and community events in the area. If you would like to learn more about working for the Grand Rapids location, visit Gentex’s website.

The expansion is just one of several over the last few years. In 2021, Gentex launched Spanish-speaking assembly lines. This past November, it announced plans to host on-site childcare and preschool for the children of employees at the Zeeland campus.