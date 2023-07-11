GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Comic fans are invited to an event at the Grand Rapids Public Library Saturday.

The annual Comic Geek Out event will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the library’s Yankee Clipper Branch at 2025 Leonard St. NE near Plymouth Avenue. The free event is open to all ages.

A previous Comic Geek Out event. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Public Library)

Osvaldo Perez, a youth services librarian at GRPL, said it has grown from a small event to one that is expecting around 500 people.

“Every year, it just creates a sense of community where people are just gathering and sharing their experiences on comics, graphic novels or … video games,” he said.

He said the event is like a mini comic con. There will be local artists, a cosplay contest, crafts, snacks, giveaways and other activities.

Voice actor Jonah Scott will be making an appearance, and comic scholar Mary Ruby will be giving a presentation on how educators and parents can use comic books to get kids reading. There will also be a workshop on creating your own comics.

Perez said that while comics have become popular over the past few years thanks to Marvel and DC movies, they’ve always had a readership.

“I would say comics have always been popular,” he said. “They are more in the light now that Marvel and other franchises are more aggressive with their marketing and their media showcases for movies and TV series.”

He said the event is free to make it “accessible to everyone, where they’re not gated by having to pay a pricey ticket to attend an event.”

For more information and a schedule of activities, go to grpl.org.