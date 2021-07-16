Gathering to celebrate MSU’s Sadler five years after death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Northern graduate and former Michigan State University punter Mike Sadler will be honored this weekend ahead of the fifth anniversary of his death.

The Fifth Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration is scheduled to run from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Atwater Brewery on Michigan Street NW in Grand Rapids. Special guests from MSU will be on hand, as will Sparty and MSU cheerleaders and dancers. There will be a silent auction and YesterDog favorites for sale.

Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time for $40 and cover admission, two drinks, a Sadler wristband and a souvenir pint glass. Tickets are $45 at the door as availability allows.

Sadler died July 23, 2016, in a car crash in Wisconsin, where he was volunteering at a kicking camp. He was 24.

The Sunday celebration is a fundraiser for the Michael Sadler Foundation, which supports athletic and academic scholarships awarded in his honor and the GameChang3rs ethics program at Forest Hills Northern. That program connects high school students with elementary and middle school students to teach three pillars of Sadler’s character: compassion, integrity and education.

The 2021 Mike Sadler Specialist Camp was held at Forest Hills Northern this week. It was run by Chicago Bears specialist consultant Jamie Kohl; Sadler was teaching at one of Kohl’s camps when he died.

“We want to keep his name and his legacy alive. He did so many things the right way. And I like to let these athletes know who Mike Sadler was, what he stood for, what he did on a daily basis, and hopefully many of them are inspired to live in a certain way and to try to honor what Mike’s legacy is,” Kohl said.