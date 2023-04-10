FILE- A customer pumps gas into his vehicle at this Madison, Miss., Sam’s Club, on May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Prices at the gas pump are expected to increase over the next few weeks, according to experts.

“The pace of increases will likely continue over the next four to eight weeks. We’ll continue to see prices jump up every week or two,” Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told News 8 on Monday, adding that prices will likely peak between mid-May and mid-June.

De Haan said $4 per gallon gas is not out of the question.

“We should start to see some relief with summer prices hovering around the upper $3 range,” he said.

As we work our way through the summer, De Haan said prices should become more affordable, barring events like refinery outages or other global disruptions.

“We should see prices falling into July 4 and the lowest prices of … the summer rather will probably be in July and late August,” he said.