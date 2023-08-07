GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With gas prices declining throughout the week, one gas expert advises drivers wait until the weekend to refuel.

“If you’re not in any hurry, I would wait to fill up. Potentially later this week toward the weekend, prices should be 5 or 10 cents lower by next week at this time,” said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

By the time Labor Day rolls around in a few weeks, DeHaan said we could see a jump similar to what we’ve seen recently. He said to expect the holiday to bring gas prices in the mid to upper $3 range.

“At this point, we shouldn’t see prices going up beyond what they already have. We could see them eventually making another jump to let’s say, $3.65 or $3.75 by Labor Day.”

If something like a major hurricane that impacts refineries in Texas or Louisiana, we could hit the $4 per gallon mark, according to DeHaan.