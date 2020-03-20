Garage Bar and Grill in GR to give out 3,000 free meals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owners of a restaurant in Grand Rapids are working to help people struggling amid the corornavirus pandemic.

A program put together by the Garage Bar and Grill, located at 819 Ottawa Avenue NW, will be giving away some 3,000 meals — 100 meals a day for the next month.

The bar will be doing this starting at 10 a.m. Friday. They are allowing callers to place up to four orders by phone each day. Their phone number is 616.454.0321.

The idea is that those who have been displaced out of a job because of the coronavirus response.

“It allows us to keep our cooks cooking, our servers serving. It keeps us whole in a sense and it gives us the opportunity to reach out to others who need it especially those in the service industry — servers, bartenders, place that have shut down,” said owner Kevin Farhat.

“This is a very scary time. We’re not normal right now. I always say the sun is going to come up. It’s going to come up, and we are going to get through this together.”

Their initial plan was to do 25 meals a day which grew to 100 because of the buy in of some big-name sponsors. Mercantile Bank, Pioneer Construction and Car City are among the top sponsors for this program.

The owner says if the support for this grows, they may very well expand the program.