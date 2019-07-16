Game Night at GR Public Museum Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is hosting an event Tuesday which will combine beer and games.

The museum is teaming up with City Built Brewing and Blue Bridge Games to put on the event, Game Night. The event, which is open to visitors ages 21 and older, starts at 6 p.m.

Visitors will able to play games, participate in tournaments, explore the museum’s TOYS! exhibit — all while enjoy two City Built Brewing beers. Cash bars will be serving Alemania, a Mexican lager, and Norwegian Haze, an IPA.

Sign up for game tournaments start at 7 p.m. and go until 9 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and $10 for museum members. Each ticket includes one free drink voucher. They can be purchased online.



