GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Sacred Beginnings is holding a gala to help recognize the fight against human trafficking and exploitation in the Grand Rapids area.

On Jan. 26 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the first-ever Warrior Awards event will be held at the Goei Center, located at 818 Butterworth St. SW. The gala will recognize heroes in the community who have taken a stand to fight against human trafficking and exploitation. The nine awards given out will include categories like Law Enforcement Person of the Year, Elected Official of the Year, and more.

From 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., guests will hear survivor stories, participate in a silent auction, enjoy live entertainment, and more.

Sacred Beginnings said the money raised from the gala will go towards a new transition home in West Michigan for victims escaping trafficking and to purchase a new van to provide transportation for program participants to needed appointments and resources.

Tickets are $75 plus a service fee and can be purchased here.