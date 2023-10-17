GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A gala to celebrate excellence in the Hispanic community was held in Grand Rapids Tuesday night.

A large crowd attended the Hispanic Excellence Scholarship and Community Awards sponsored by the committee to honor Cesar Chavez.

The event is organized to recognize people that are making a significant contribution to the community and to award scholarships to help the next generation continue their work.

Lupe Ramos-Montigny has been in Involved with the group since it’s foundation and said Tuesday night’s celebration serves an important part of supporting the Hispanic Community.

“We have five individuals from the community that will be honored today. Now, we don’t give the awards because they are doctors or whatever, we give the awards because we want to excel their involvement in the community, helping the next one and the next one and the next one,” said Ramos-Montigny. “So, in the whole scope of everything that we do, we have set our principles in front of everything. So today is a day to celebrate with community excellence in education, social justice and community involvement.”

In addition to honoring people in the community, four scholarships were awarded tonight as well.