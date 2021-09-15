Furniture company wants former Baker Furniture site to be new HQ

The proposed MiEN Co. headquarters in Grand Rapids. (Courtesy Grand Rapids Planning Commission)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A furniture company is looking to move its headquarters to the former Baker Furniture site along the Grand River in Grand Rapids.

The property is located at 1661 Monroe Avenue NW near the intersection of Ann Street NW and on the east side of the Grand River.

MiEN Co. President and CEO Remco Bergsma told MiBiz that the company wants to move its Walker-based operations to the new headquarters on Monroe.

The company, which makes furniture for the education industry, is asking the Grand Rapids Planning Commission to approve a plan to add a fifth story to the existing 19th-century historic brick warehouse.

MiBiz reports that MiEN hopes to start construction in November and finish by 2023.