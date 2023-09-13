GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Coming off a hit run on Broadway, the national tour of “Funny Girl” takes the Grand Rapids stage next week, and West Michigan audiences are among the first to see it.

The classical musical drama stars Katerina McCrimmon as Fanny Brice. McCrimmon says performing some of the most well-known songs ever written is a lot of pressure, but is something she has wanted since she was in high school. The “Funny Girl” score includes “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star” and “People.”

Funny Girl runs Sept. 19 through Sept. 24 at DeVos Performance Hall. Tickets are still available.