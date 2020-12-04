Funeral services to be online for girl who inspired GRPD youth policy

14-year-old Honestie Hodges via her grandmother Alisa Niemeyer on GoFundMe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of the girl who inspired a new policy for police interacting with children released details about her homegoing service.

Honestie Hodges’ family said in a post on Facebook that her homegoing service will be held Friday, Dec. 11. The family noted that due to COVID-19 restrictions only 25 people are allowed to attend in-person, but they plan to stream the service live.

More details will be released at a later time, according to the post.

Honestie died on Sunday, Nov. 22 from complications linked to COVID-19. She was 14 years old.

She was 11 when she made headlines in 2017. She was held at gunpoint and handcuffed by GRPD officers, later inspiring a policy change for officers’ interactions with kids.

Her family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses.

