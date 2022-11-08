GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Renaissance Church of God in Christ has announced several services to honor the life of Bishop Dennis J. McMurray, who died of cancer last week.

A post on the church’s Facebook page invites family and friends everywhere to join in celebrating McMurray’s life and legacy at funeral services next week. All services will be held at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ on 33rd Street off Eastern Avenue in Grand Rapids.

There will be a public viewing Nov. 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., a local/jurisdictional celebration Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. and a national celebration Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

McMurray founded the Renaissance Church of God in Christ in 1992. The church hosted the funeral of Patrick Lyoya, who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer.

“There’s never a good time for a time as this, but how many know that God is a very present help when we face troubled times,” McMurray said at Lyoya’s April funeral.

McMurray, 63, was diagnosed with a rare cancer not long after. He died Wednesday, five months after the cancer was discovered. His sons remembered him as a family man who was very organized and gave 110% to all areas of his life.

In October, McMurray was honored for his social activism and leadership for social change in the area with the GIANT among Giants award. He also served on several boards in the community.