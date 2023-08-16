GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For 35 years, Broadway Grand Rapids has brought amazing shows to West Michigan. It is celebrating the new season with a campaign to make Broadway shows more accessible to everyone.

The goal is to raise $35,000 for the Broadway Arts Access program. Broadway GR is encouraging supporters to donate $35 to support the cause.

The organization is also teaming up with local businesses over the next year, including collaborations with The Mitten Brewing Company, which created a new brew called the ‘Broadway Buzz.’ The beer will be available starting Sept. 7.

For more information on the upcoming season, follow the Broadway Grand Rapids Facebook page or website.