GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids turned out to help Ukraine over the weekend.
A Saturday fundraiser hosted by St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, St. Isidore Catholic Church and its Knights of Columbus council raised $7,400.
The money will be put toward buying an ambulance for Ukraine.
Those who wish to donate may send a check to:
St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church
154 Gold Ave. NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49504
St. Michael previously raised enough funds to buy four ambulances, but one has already been destroyed. A flag signed by Ukrainian medics, including one who later died transporting patients, was on display at the fundraiser at St. Isidore’s Parish Life Center in northeast Grand Rapids.