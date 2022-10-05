GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids turned out to help Ukraine over the weekend.

A Saturday fundraiser hosted by St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, St. Isidore Catholic Church and its Knights of Columbus council raised $7,400.

The money will be put toward buying an ambulance for Ukraine.

Those who wish to donate may send a check to:

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church

154 Gold Ave. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49504

A fundraiser for Ukraine hosted by St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church, St. Isidore Catholic Church and its Knights of Columbus council on Oct. 1, 2022) A Ukrainian flag signed by medics in Ukraine is displayed at a fundraiser in Grand Rapids on Oct. 1, 2022.

St. Michael previously raised enough funds to buy four ambulances, but one has already been destroyed. A flag signed by Ukrainian medics, including one who later died transporting patients, was on display at the fundraiser at St. Isidore’s Parish Life Center in northeast Grand Rapids.