Funding the Finnley: DDA OKs grant for GR micro-hotel

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Monroe Center may soon be home to a micro-boutique hotel.

The Downtown Development Authority Wednesday approved a downtown enhancement grant of up to $25,000 for the hotel, tentatively named the Finnley.

Bradley Veneklase plans to transform the vacant condominium in the lower level of 65 Monroe Center Street NW into a five-room hotel, according to city documents. The condos on the upper floors will remain intact.

The project is expected to cost about $730,000 and include lowering the lobby floor, tweaking the elevator to meet the new elevation, a new lobby security system, hotel furnishings and a mural by a yet-to-be-named local artist.

The hotel at the corner of Ionia Avenue and Monroe Center is expected to create two full-time positions: hotel manager and housekeeper.

The Finnley is expected to be complete sometime this year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 