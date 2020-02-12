Funding the Finnley: DDA OKs grant for GR micro-hotel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids’ Monroe Center may soon be home to a micro-boutique hotel.

The Downtown Development Authority Wednesday approved a downtown enhancement grant of up to $25,000 for the hotel, tentatively named the Finnley.

Bradley Veneklase plans to transform the vacant condominium in the lower level of 65 Monroe Center Street NW into a five-room hotel, according to city documents. The condos on the upper floors will remain intact.

The project is expected to cost about $730,000 and include lowering the lobby floor, tweaking the elevator to meet the new elevation, a new lobby security system, hotel furnishings and a mural by a yet-to-be-named local artist.

The hotel at the corner of Ionia Avenue and Monroe Center is expected to create two full-time positions: hotel manager and housekeeper.

The Finnley is expected to be complete sometime this year.