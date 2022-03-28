GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spring break is next week for West Michigan, and if you’re taking a “staycation,” there are plenty of things to do around the state.

Courtney Sheffer from the West Michigan Tourist Association has put together a list of activities for families.

For outdoor fun with little children, check out the Storywalk Book at Pierce Cedar Creek Institute in Hastings. Or, the whole family can enjoy drive-in movies in Coldwater at the Capri Drive-In.

If you want some outdoor activities but the weather doesn’t cooperate, check out the indoor ropes course, climbing walls and ziplines at Allegan Event.

There’s also artsy mini-golf at the Muskegon Museum of Art. Grand Rapids Museums are also celebrating: Check out Spring Break Bonanza at the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, or dinosaurs and planetarium shows at Grand Rapids Public Museum.

There are also animal adventures to check out, including Spring Fling at the Critter Barn in Zeeland and spring break day camps at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids.

For the full list from the West Michigan Tourist Association, go to wmta.org.