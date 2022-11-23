GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fulton Street in downtown Grand Rapids has reopened after being shut down for construction for months.

The road, including the Fulton Street bridge, reopened Wednesday afternoon. Market Avenue SW was expected to remain closed through the middle of next week, the city told News 8, as construction wraps up.

The $20 million project to lay new sewer lines and repave the roads began in March. At the time, it was set to take until August. It was then extended until early November, with the city saying it had to unexpectedly remove old utility boxes. A second extension was because of additional water main work that needed to get done.

The project will help pave the way new developments like the proposed outdoor amphitheater along Market, the city says.