Fulton Street in GR reopens after police standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A portion of Fulton Street in Grand Rapids reopened hours after a standoff involving police.

Grand Rapids police say it all started around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Fulton Street when someone flagged down an officer about a suicidal man with a knife inside a nearby home.

Officers say when they tried to make contact with the 21-year-old suspect, he continued to threaten harm to himself and retreated back inside the home.

Around 8:30 a.m., armed officers surrounded the house and advised nearby residents to stay indoors. Police also shut down Fulton Street between Gunnison and Deloney avenues.

Officers say when the man walked out of the home a second time, they fired non-lethal beanbag rounds, hitting the suspect. However, he made it back into the home.

After three hours of communicating the man, negotiators convinced him to come out. He was treated at the scene for superficial self-inflicted cuts before being taken to a hospital for further evaluation, police said.

Fulton Street reopened moments after the peaceful surrender.

Relatives told police an evening of heavy drinking and domestic disturbances likely led to the standoff. Officers say the investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear what charges, if any, the man will face.