Fulton Street Farmers Market adds live acts. shifts hours

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders of the Fulton Street Farmers Market are revamping the nearly century-old summertime tradition with the help of 20 Monroe Live.

From July 9 through Aug. 27, Fulton Street Farmers Market will offer Summer Nights at the Market every Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The special session will include live performances from acts booked by 20 Monroe Live, activities for kids, local beer and cider for sale and the anticipated artisan items and produce available for purchase.

Fulton Street Farmers Market is partnering with nonprofit organizations to host educational activities for kids during Summer Nights as the Market. The topics will include food production, environmental advocacy and creativity. Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Kids’ Food Basket are among the partners.

Fulton Street Farmers Markets’ hours will also be shifting this year to reflect customer and vendor demand. From May through October, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, The farmers market board has also scrapped the Tuesday morning market.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market will remain a year-round attraction, with Second Season Market taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, from November through April.

