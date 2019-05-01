Grand Rapids

Fulton Street Farmers Market adds live acts. shifts hours

By:

Posted: May 01, 2019 11:08 AM EDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 11:10 AM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Leaders of the Fulton Street Farmers Market are revamping the nearly century-old summertime tradition with the help of 20 Monroe Live.

From July 9 through Aug. 27, Fulton Street Farmers Market will offer Summer Nights at the Market every Tuesday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The special session will include live performances from acts booked by 20 Monroe Live, activities for kids, local beer and cider for sale and the anticipated artisan items and produce available for purchase.

Fulton Street Farmers Market is partnering with nonprofit organizations to host educational activities for kids during Summer Nights as the Market. The topics will include food production, environmental advocacy and creativity. Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts, the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum and Kids’ Food Basket are among the partners.

Fulton Street Farmers Markets’ hours will also be shifting this year to reflect customer and vendor demand. From May through October, the market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, The farmers market board has also scrapped the Tuesday morning market.

The Fulton Street Farmers Market will remain a year-round attraction, with Second Season Market taking place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, from November through April.

----

Online:

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Fire at Herbruck's Poultry Ranch

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 VEX Robotics World Championship

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Spring Carnival at Lamar Park

Photo Galleries