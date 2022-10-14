GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A construction project in downtown Grand Rapids that began in March has been delayed for a second time.

The Fulton Street and Market Avenue project closed the busy intersection in March. At the time, city officials anticipated that it would be complete in August but ultimately had to extend it into early November.

On Friday, the city announced it would be delayed until the end of November or early December due to the addition of water main pipes.

“We’ve added approximately $600 thousand of additional water main work to the contract, a little more than half of that is related to the private properties on the West Side of Market… as well as fire protection to serve that property. The rest of that came at the request (of) the city’s water department, so they are lining that water main segment,” Tim Burkman, city engineer, said.

Once complete, the project will allow for new developments like the proposed outdoor amphitheater.