Friends of Grand Rapids Parks hosting Pumpkin Parties

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fall is a great time to get out and enjoy Grand Rapids’ many parks, and there are a couple of special events happening that you may want to check out.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks is hosting three park Pumpkin Parties, including free pumpkin picking, bonfires and other family activities.

Those parties are:

Oct. 22: Ken-O-Sha Park

Oct. 23: Gerald R. Ford School

Oct. 24: Camelot Park

They all take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Next month, the group is hosting the “Trek Park Trails-Giving Tuesday” at Richmond Park, as part of the Outdoor Adventure Program.

For more information, go to friendsofgrparks.org.