Friends of GR Parks plant trees along Wealthy Street

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A group planted 40 trees on Wealthy Street in Grand Rapids Saturday morning.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks plants 800 to 900 trees each year in the city. As part of the West Wealthy Beautification Project, the group planted 40 trees along Wealthy Street from Front Avenue to Indiana Avenue.

Friends of Grand Rapids Parks plants trees on Wealthy Street on Oct. 2, 2021.

Partnerships are a big key in the effort, as each tree has an average cost of around $500 to $600.

“The community partnerships are huge in that because we can’t be leaders in every space. It’s a pretty big city,” Lauren Davis, the urban forest manager for Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, said. “We have over 80,000 trees in the city to take care of so we need people in our communities to tap us in.”

Casey Kornoelje, founder of Pharmhouse Wellness, says he’s grateful to be a part of it.

“We’re taking the benefit that is this business and reinvesting it back into the community, reinvesting it back into the neighborhood and we’re just really thankful for that,” Kornoelje said.

Leaders with Friends of Grand Rapids Parks say the goal is to not only create more green space, which is known to improve overall health and well-being, but also to bring people together. They also say research shows planting trees in a line can slow traffic naturally and make roads safer.