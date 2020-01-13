Friends identify Grand Rapids’ 3rd homicide victim

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Police Department is working to hunt down the person responsible after a 55-year-old man was stabbed and killed early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a home on Bates Street near Neland Avenue just before 6 am. When they got there, they found a man suffering from stab wounds.

Police say there was some sort of altercation that lead up to the stabbing. The victim died at the scene.

Sunday, friends confirmed with News 8 that the victim’s name was Tracy “Tree Rider” Hunter. His death makes for the third homicide in Grand Rapids in 2020.

“It’s very upsetting to know that a person could be here one day and gone the next. It’s upsetting,” family friend Tosheona Fudge said. “My mind went blank. It was just blank. I didn’t know what to expect. I was angry, but I’m not angry anymore.”

Friends of the victim say he was known for his kind and caring spirit.

“He was the kindest person. Yeah, everyone has their faults, but beyond his faults he was the kindest person around. Never a stranger. Everybody knew him, real friendly,” Mary Bouwman, a friend of the victim, said.

Police are still working to track down the person who stabbed Hunter. Authorities say a medical examiner will conduct an autopsy in the coming days.

In the meantime, friends of the victim say they’re keeping Hunter’s name alive.

“I still can’t believe he’s gone. I will just have to carry on his memory the best I can,” Bouwman said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.