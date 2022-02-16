Fremont PD chief takes deal in sexual assault case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The former police chief of Fremont was in court Wednesday as he took a plea agreement in a sexual assault case.

Randall Wright was accused of inappropriately touching a woman back in June of 2019. The alleged incident happened on a bus trip to Detroit for a Tiger’s game with the Fraternal Order of Police. The victim spoke with News 8 a few months after the alleged assault. She said Wright was intoxicated at the time.

“That is no excuse for behavior. I’ve known many men in my life who were highly intoxicated, and they’ve never been sexually inappropriate with women,” said the victim in the 2019 interview. “(He was) commenting about my body, made sexual comments about what he would like to do with me sexually and he reached back with his hand and grabbed my private area aggressively.”

After Target 8 investigators informed city leaders that the Michigan State Police were investigating the assault, they placed Wright on administrative leave in September of 2019. Wright was later fired once prosecutors issued formal charges in October 2019.

On Wednesday, Wright was in court for the 2019 allegations. He entered a no contest plea to two reduced misdemeanor charges. The first charge is for aggravated assault which carries a penalty of up to one year in jail. The second charge is for disorderly person obscene conduct which could result in up to 90 days in jail. Although the case stems from sexual assault allegations, Kent County judge Christina Elmore said the current charges would mean Wright does not have to register for the Michigan Sex Offenders Registry. The Kent County prosecutor confirms the final charges are a result of a plea deal.

Judge Elmore read further details about the case during the hearing. She said the police report also showed Wright jerked the victim’s ponytail while making sexual comments and at one point smelled her hair, making her uncomfortable. Elmore said the police report also detailed Wright pressing his genitals against the victim’s backside during the bus ride.

News 8 attempted to get comment from Wright and his attorney following the hearing, but they declined. News 8 also reached out to city and police leaders in Fremont for comment but did not hear back.

Wright is due back in court for sentencing on April 26th.