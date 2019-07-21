Freebies this week at new GR coffee shop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new coffee shop near downtown Grand Rapids is offering deals all this week to celebrate its opening.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea opened a franchise Saturday at the intersection of Bond Avenue NW and Trowbridge Street, not far from Sixth Street Park.

To introduce itself to the coffee shop, it will have daily freebies through Friday.

“We just kind of want to get people excited. … You get a free extra thing. Everyone likes free things,” barista Solana Underwood said. “Just want to let people know that we are here and that we’re passionate about the community, so we want to give them great deals, too.

GRAND OPENING WEEK STARTS TOMORROW!!! Come in, meet our staff and get a free mini cold brew! Posted by Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea Monroe North on Friday, July 19, 2019

Based in Ann Arbor, Sweetwaters has expanded to 14 locations in Michigan and several more in 10 other states.