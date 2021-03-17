Free Wi-Fi offered at select Grand Rapids parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The coronavirus pandemic has taught us many valuable lessons. One of them: The importance of a strong Wi-Fi connection.

The city of Grand Rapids has taken this one step further and is now providing free Wi-Fi at 10 public parks scattered throughout the city.

The city’s parks and recreation director David Marquardt says the goal is to provide internet access to people where it’s needed most.

“We’re trying to find as many ways as possible to provide greater connectivity to internet services where it’s most needed in our city,” Marquardt said. “It’s free, it’s open to the public and there’s no ads that one needs to filter through. There’s no login system, it’s just really simple and intuitive.”

When you arrive to one of the parks, simply go into your phone’s Wi-Fi connection settings and tap the network which matches the name of the park you’re at, and you’re in.

Money to fund this program comes from the CARES Act, federal dollars passed down to help with COVID-19 relief. Wi-Fi connection, Marquardt argues, helps fight the virus as much as almost anything else.

“There’s really two things I feel like we’ve learned with this virus, this pandemic that we’re operating in, and the first is that there’s a great deal of connectivity that’s needed for learning, for making appointments, for healthcare reasons, for work,” Marquardt said. “The second thing I think we’ve learned is that there’s a great deal of need for restoring one’s personal mental and physical health.”

It’s a reason why some people aren’t just using the Wi-Fi only for important business meetings or scheduling health care visits.

“I mean it gives people more Wi-Fi coverage, even if they are playing games. There’s a lot of things they can do on their phone that need data and need the Wi-Fi service,” Grand Rapids resident Kim Garter said. “I don’t see how it could hurt anything.”

Garter and many other people gathered to play the popular mobile phone game Pokemon GO. The game provides a way for the group to gather safely, which they say helps their mental health.

“I have a bunch of friends that I meet with up here every Wednesday, we go to a bunch of different raids on the game together,” Garter said. “It’s my new friend group if you will.”

While parks are traditionally used to encourage people off their phones and into nature, Marquardt says the program serves the best of both worlds.

“You know, I was a little bit conflicted on this because I’m a ‘park guy’ right? So, this is a challenge for me, in many ways,” Marquardt said. “But the opportunity that we see here is that there’s an opportunity here to provide connectivity. It’s a free, it’s an open public space, which is really a great thing to do.”

Parks included on the list are:

Ah-Nab-Awen Park

Belknap Park

Briggs Park

Fish Ladder Park

Garfield Park

MacKay-Jaycees Park

Martin Luther King Park

Richmond Park

Riverside Park

Roosevelt Park

The connection may not last forever though. It’s only a one-year pilot program, which will end in December unless the city votes to keep it long term. Marquardt thinks they may.

“So far, what we’ve been seeing is a great deal of success and with that. I anticipate continuing the program. Perhaps even expanding it,” Marquardt said.

There is a 50-user cap at each park. The Wi-Fi extends to cover the entire radius of each park and they’ll shut down the beacon every night when the parks close.