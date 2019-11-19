Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan: How you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charities and businesses across West Michigan are turning to the community to pull off Thanksgiving feasts for those in need.

More than a half-dozen groups are coordinating free Thanksgiving meals for people who have no place to go this holiday. Here is how you can help out:

If you know of another meal or volunteer opportunity that is not listed, please email ReportIt@woodtv.com with a link and information to confirm the event details.