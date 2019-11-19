Free Thanksgiving meals in West Michigan: How you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Charities and businesses across West Michigan are turning to the community to pull off Thanksgiving feasts for those in need.
More than a half-dozen groups are coordinating free Thanksgiving meals for people who have no place to go this holiday. Here is how you can help out:
- Broadway Grille, Marshall | Free Thanksgiving Day meal – local delivery or dine-in, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Donation-based, proceeds go to charity | Volunteer by calling 269.781.9200
- Degage Ministries |Thanksgiving meal at 6 p.m.| Volunteer slots full for Thanksgiving; Christmas store volunteers needed
- The Fire Hub | Thanksgiving Day meal at 375 Kendall Street, Battle Creek | To volunteer, call 269.753.0065
- Guiding Light Ministries | Thanksgiving dinner | Donate funds
- Holland Rescue Mission | Great Thanksgiving Banquet – Nov. 27, 6 p.m.| Donate funds | Donate a dessert | Volunteer wait list
- Lifequest Ministries, 1050 Fisk Road SE, Grand Rapids | Thanksgiving dinner, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Theo & Stacy’s, 234 W. Michigan Ave., Kalamazoo | Thanksgiving, noon – 2 p.m. | Volunteer slots full
- Mel Trotter Ministries | Thanksgiving meal – 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at DeVos Place, Grand Rapids | Donate at Nov. 20 turkey drop
If you know of another meal or volunteer opportunity that is not listed, please email ReportIt@woodtv.com with a link and information to confirm the event details.