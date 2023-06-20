GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids organization is working to provide an opportunity for area kids to learn water safety who might not otherwise have it. Drowning is the leading cause of death for young children, and specifically, Black children are at the highest risk.

The Eta Pi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho, with the help of the city of Grand Rapids, will host its fourth “Swim 1922” clinic on Saturday, June 24.

The free clinic, which will take place at the MLK Park pool from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., is geared towards kids ages 5 to 14 and aims to teach water safety skills to children of all skill levels. Swim instructors will be on-site working with students covering topics such as the importance of life jackets, what to do in an emergency, and where and when to swim. The park will have additional activities going on for kids and adults, including fitness classes and a food truck.

“It’s important for us to highlight the safety around water and to get rid of peoples’ fear about being in the water or the stereotypes that come along with that, black women and haircare and being in the water it’s a whole thing so I think maybe just eliminating some of those barriers and we hope people to come out,” said Antoinett Mccutchen, president of the Eta Pi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho.

Mccutchen added that while she believes there are plenty of opportunities to learn about water safety in the Grand Rapids area, it often comes down to affordability and access. She said she’s grateful for the Neighborhood Match Fund, which allows her organization to offer the event completely free for the community.

“Kent County is very resource rich, so I think we are very lucky to have the Neighborhood Match Fund be a big part of what funds our programming for Swim 1922. It makes the whole day matter, so it funds the entire event.”

“I feel like when you come here and then you grow up in a city you definitely want to give back to it,” said Ashly Latham, programs chair for the Eta Pi Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho. “Being a teacher and working with kids was something that I just found I was really passionate because they’re our future so like being able to put into them and to make sure they’re safe and growing up in a world where they can have opportunities, I think is really important.”

Advanced registration for the swim clinic is encouraged by not required. Participants will be able to register on-site the day of the event. You can register for the event here.