GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army is celebrating summer with a free block party at the Kroc Center.

The ‘Kroc Block Party’ takes place Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The event is free to everyone.

Families can enjoy a bounce house, a giant slip and slide, a mobile gaming truck and a visit from the Grand Rapids Gold mascot ‘Buckets.’

Food and drinks will also be available. You can visit the Kroc Center’s Facebook page for more information and updates.

