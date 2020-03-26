Free remote counseling services for medical staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local brain performance center is now offering their counseling and neuroscience programs free of charge to medical professionals and first responders on the front lines dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Neurocore says they’ve quickly shifted gears from their primary, physical locations in Michigan and Florida to telehealth remote counseling sessions.

As more and more businesses transition to life working remotely, counseling services too are now offered via internet on laptops and phones.

Neurocore says these, now free, services can help make a difference in the lives of those who are working tirelessly to protect the public.

“We thought maybe there is something we can do to help,” Neurocore CEO Mark Murrison said. “We quickly rallied around that idea, that decision and within a day we rolled out this program and ready to serve those individuals.”

Service to individuals suffering from ADHD, depression, anxiety and more. These sessions are typically done face to face, but things have changed, and their business model has adapted accordingly.

“We now have the ability through modern technology and telehealth by that same level of service, remotely,” Murrison said. “You can get the help and support that you need, anywhere you are.”

It’s one new way first responders and medical professionals can seek help no matter where they are.

“We thought one way that we could give back would be to provide our telehealth counseling services to them free of charge,” Murrison said. “So they have a safe place to come and get the help and support they need as they’re dealing with, you know, high levels of stress, high levels of anxiety, depression high level of, you know, of trauma as they’re trying to navigate this, you know, this this uncertain world.”

After Gov. Gretchen Whitmer enacted her stay-at-home order Monday, businesses deemed nonessential were encouraged to close their doors. Neurocore had to adapt quickly or shut down completely.

“We thought this is a great chance since we have the team in place of licensed professionals and we have the capability to reach individuals no matter where they are — let’s do this,” Murrison said.

Neurocore developed a new webpage to simplify the process for first responders and medical professionals. On the page, there is a phone number you can call, or you can fill out an application. Once submitted Neurocore will get back with you to help schedule an appointment.

“Many of us won’t be affected by the virus medically, but almost all of us are going to be affected by the mental health impact that it has on us dealing with the stress, the anxiety that comes along with these uncertain times as well too,” Murrison said. “Especially our medical pros and first responders — they are really the unsung heroes in this crisis, and I want them to know that.”

“We’re going to get through this. We’ll get through this together. I think one of the things that’s really been inspiring is to see,” Murrison said. “Crises can often bring out the best in people and I think we’re seeing that all across Michigan and all across the country.”

