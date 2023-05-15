GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Going to the gym may not be your way to stay fit and that’s OK, there are free outdoor alternatives this summer.

You can enjoy the beauty of Grand Rapids through free outdoor fitness classes beginning Monday through September. The classes are held at various parks across the city. There are classes every day except weekends, with the same schedule each week.

Registration is not required.

Mondays (no class May 29)

Yoga at Mulick Park (1632 Sylvan Ave. SE) from 6 to 6:45 p.m.

SoulfulMOTION at Garfield Park (2111 Madison Ave. SE) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Zumba at Rosa Parks Circle (135 Monroe Center St. NW) from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.

Tuesdays (no class July 4)

Barre on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

30-minute HIIT at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Glute Camp at 555 Monroe from 6:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at Lookout Park (801 Fairview Ave. NE) from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Wednesdays

Sunrise Yoga at Indian Trails Golf Course (2776 Kalamazoo Ave. SE) from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m.

HIGH Low Fitness at Cherry Park (725 Cherry St. SE) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Ballroom Dancing on The Blue Bridge from 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

WERQ on the Richmond Park Pool Deck (1101 Richmond St. NW) from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursdays

Yoga at Sixth Street Park (647 Monroe Ave. NW) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

POUND on The Blue Bridge from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Sunset Yoga at the MLK Park Pool Deck (900 Fuller Ave. SE) from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Line Dancing at the Briggs Park Pool Deck (350 Knapp St. NE) from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fridays

Zumba at Roosevelt Park (739 Van Raalte Dr. SW) from 6:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information about the schedule, visit the city’s parks and recreation website. You can also visit the city’s Facebook page to stay up to date on any cancellations.