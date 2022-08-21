GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Students in Kent County will head back to class this week and you have another chance on Sunday to take your child for a haircut or style for free.

It’s first come, first serve at the back-to-school event being hosted by Endless Opportunities.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., kindergarten through 12th grade students can go to Baxter Community Center, located at 935 Baxter St. SE, to get their hair done as well as pick up free school supplies and community resources.

Members of the organization ask that you come early to ensure your child can get in the salon chair.

If you would like to support, you can sponsor a child for $20 or make any financial contribution you choose. You can also donate school supplies.

You’re welcome to drop off your donations during the event or you can do so online.