Free Gasoline for COVID-19 Essential Workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — COVID-19 Essential workers can get some free gasoline Friday.

Free Gas USA, Inc. and CALTRAN, two Michigan-based nonprofits, are putting on the event.

It’s happening Friday from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at Sam’s Club on 28th street in Grand Rapids.

Anyone looking to participate must follow some guidelines:

Essential Workers must check in with the Free Gas USA, Inc. onsite representative. You must be a minimum of 18 years old to participate. You must have a valid Michigan Driver’s License. You must own the vehicle that will receive gasoline. Your vehicle must be currently licensed, registered, and insured. You must provide proof of employment (company badge or other identification). Limit one gasoline voucher per household. Free Gas USA, Inc. is not liable for any accident or injury from fuel received.

The nonprofits say, participants will not be compensated if they fill their gas tank without authorization.

Free Gas USA, Inc. says they have funds to cover gasoline at the event, but they have also launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise an additional $3000.00 to accomodate more workers. If you’d like to donate, click here. If you’d like more information about today’s event, you can find details on the event page here.