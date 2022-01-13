COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held in GR on MLK Day

In this July 27, 2021 file photo, Timontre Graham, 21, a senior at Jackson State University and defensive lineman with the school’s football team, receives his COVID-19 vaccination at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium on the Jackson State University campus in Jackson, Miss. ( AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A vaccine clinic aimed at communities of color will be held in Grand Rapids on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Grand Rapids African American Health Institute is joining forces with Brown-Hutcherson Ministries, University of Michigan Health-West and the Grand Rapids MLK Worship Celebration Committee to make sure communities of color are vaccinated in West Michigan.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will take place on Monday, Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brown-Hutcherson Ministries, located at 618 Jefferson Ave. SE.

Those who are 5 years old and up can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the event. You can pre-register online here or walk in and register on-site the day of the event.

The organizations reminded people that COVID-19 vaccines are free. The federal government is footing the bill for the nationwide vaccination effort to stymie the pandemic.