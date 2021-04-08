Free cookies Friday as Crumbl Cookies opens in Grand Rapids

A photo provided by Eva Buechler shows franchise owner Tami Lemay standing outside her first Crumbl Cookies storefront at the Shops at Centerpoint mall in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan’s first Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its grand opening in Grand Rapids Thursday.

The gourmet cookie company located along 28th Street SE at the Shops at CenterPoint mall held a soft opening Wednesday. Owner Tami Lemay said she saw more customers come through the doors than she expected, even though excitement had been building for a while.

“I’ve had people knocking on my door for the last three weeks,” Lemay said.

Lemay said she grew up in the food service industry, but this is her first business venture since she had the first of her four children 27 years ago.

“They told me, ‘Mom, when are you going to do something for yourself? Go do it!’” Lemay said. “Now they’re all here supporting me… They all flew in for this, so it’s been really cool.”

Lemay fell in love with Crumbl Cookies while living in Utah, where the cookie company started. She says each Sunday evening, her family enjoyed watching Crumbl Cookies reveal its four specialty flavors of the week which they would inevitably order from the shop near their home.

Lemay took her love of Crumbl Cookies a step further in June 2020 when she applied to become a three-store franchisee. Two months later, she got her wish.

Lemay says she opted to open her stores in West Michigan because her husband is a Michigan native and her in-laws live in Spring Lake.

“We just love this area,” she said.

Lemay’s first cookie shop is in the storefront that was previously home to Motherhood Maternity — a clothing retailer that shuttered all of its brick-and-mortar stores to survive solely online after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Interior demolition started in late November, with contractors completing their work a couple weeks ago.

Crumbl Cookies’ Grand Rapids store will cap off its opening week Friday by treating visitors to a free chocolate chip cookie when they download the Crumbl app. Customers can also listen to live music by a DJ and spin for giveaways when they buy a dozen cookie party pack.

Lemay expects to open her next store in mid-June next to Trader Joe’s at 5097 Century Ave. in Kalamazoo. She’s still narrowing down the location for her third store, which she aims to open in September or October.

Crumbl Cookies was co-founded by Jason McGowan, who used his tech industry experience as he teamed up with his cousin to “A/B test their way to the perfect cookie,” according to the company website. Since then, Crumbl Cookies’ recipe list has grown to more than 120 flavors of cookies, served warm or chilled.

While the menu changes weekly, Crumbl Cookies’ milk chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie are always available, along with ice cream, milk and water.

Crumbl Cookies’ first store opened in Logan, Utah, in 2017 and the company has since expanded to 178 locations in 31 states, including two other Michigan stores in metro Detroit.

Grand Rapids’ Crumbl Cookies is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to midnight. For more information including the menu, visit https://crumblcookies.com/grandrapids.