GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re a parent, you know there’s a lot that comes with raising a child. That includes affording essentials like diapers and wipes.

The Great Start Parent Coalition is holding a free community baby shower in Grand Rapids from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Garfield Park Gymnasium. The shower is for people who are pregnant and their partners as well as parents with a child 6 months or younger.

When parents arrive at the shower, they will receive a gift bag, diapers and more while supplies last. There will also be baby shower games, food and a chance to get items like free breast pumps and a video monitor.

Speakers from the Kent County Health Department will be talking about a range of topics from safe sleep to free programs for parents and their kids in the community. Organizers said they want to have a free event to help bring newer parents together — give them the supplies that they need and celebrate their success so far.

“A parent’s job is not easy, it doesn’t come with a manual, but we want you to know that we see you, we applaud you, and we appreciate you, and we know that this isn’t easy, but we just want to do something to give back to the community,” Tomarra Richardson, parent liaison with the Great Start Parent Coalition, said. “We want parents when they leave this event, to feel excited about either being a parent or becoming a new parent, enlightened with all the new information and just empowered that they can really do this as a parent.”

Registration for the event is encouraged but not required. Organizers advise people to arrive early as the first 50 families will receive new parent kits.