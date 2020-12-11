Free Christmas dinner honors Ellnora’s Kitchen namesake

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The recipe for the barbeque sauce at Ellnora’s Kitchen in southeast Grand Rapids is a secret. Owner Elijah Libbett won’t even make the sauce in front of anyone, let alone divulge any details.

He is happy, however, to talk about the woman who inspired the restaurant’s name and menu, his mom Ellnora.

“My mother’s favorite holidays are Christmas, Thanksgiving and the Fourth of July… She would open the door to anybody and feed anybody,” he said.

His mother’s goal was to eventually open a restaurant, but she died before she could see her son achieve that vision.

Elijah Libbett cooks outside Ellnora’s Kitchen, which he owns, in Grand Rapids. (December 2020)

Ellnora’s Kitchen in Grand Rapids. (December 2020)

The year she died, Libbett and his siblings started a new tradition in her honor and following her example. Not knowing how to move on without her, they got in the kitchen and began cooking for anybody who wanted or needed a meal. It started small, with fewer than 100 dinner guests, but has grown exponentially.

In 2019, Ellnora’s Kitchen provided 1,600 meals and more than 600 gifts for children as part of the Christmas event.

Libbett said John Brann of Brann’s Steakhouse, the Black Clergy Coalitions and Neland Avenue Christian Reformed Church have donated to the cause, along with other people in the community. He said he also sets aside about 25% of his revenue each month to go toward the kids’ gifts.

Elijah Libbett buys toys that will be donated to kids this Christmas. (December 2020)

His motivation goes beyond his mother’s generosity. He has lived a hard life.

“I come from a rough past and my background is ugly. I’ve been to prison. I’ve been on the streets. I’ve been stabbed. I’ve been shot…” he said. “I lived that life and to be able to come out of that life and not help nobody else would be worthless to me, you know? So to be able to give back any way I can, to bring some type of light into that darkness that I was living.”

He said hosting Christmas dinner gets more exciting every year. In this way, Ellnora lives on not only in her sought-after barbecue sauce, but in the giving her son and his siblings continue in her name.

“People who knew my mother will come by and say, ‘Your mother would be proud of you,'” Libbett said. “Sometimes I wish she could see it, but then, she’s alive in my heart. So she sees it. She feels it.”

Ellnora’s Kitchen also provides a free Thanksgiving meal every year for people in the community.