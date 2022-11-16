GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids morning show radio host has announced he is permanently leaving after weeks of not appearing on the show.

On Wednesday, Gregg Daniels, known as “Free Beer” on the nationally syndicated “Free Beer & Hot Wings” morning show, read a statement from Joe Gassman, formerly a host on the show. Daniels said the statement came through his attorney:

“After a 20-year career in radio, Joe Gassman has decided to leave the Free Beer & Hot Wings show. Joe thanks Gregg, Chris, Steve and Kelly, the loyal listeners and everyone who worked behind the scenes. He looks forward to following the show’s success in the years to come.”

Daniels added that Townsquare Media, who owns and operates 97.9 WGRD-FM in Grand Rapids, “wishes Joe well also going forward.”

The show hosts did not elaborate on what led up to Gassman’s resignation. He had not appeared on air with them since Oct. 19.

In 2018, Gassman was suspended from the show for a month after he was arrested in Naperville, Illinois, and charged with domestic battery. Police said he assaulted his girlfriend. The charges were ultimately dropped.

“We had a lot of good times, that is a fact. But we still have to do this job and we’re still lucky to get to do this job,” Daniels said.