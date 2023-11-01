GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With the change in month, it seems we’ve also welcomed in an all-new season.

Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is celebrating November by offering free admission all month long.

Jess Bitting, Director of Development said as a 501c3, admissions are an important part of the nature center’s revenue. She said thousands of people took advantage of Admission-Free April. Amway is supporting free admission for community members in the month of November.

“As a nature center, we are here 365 days a year. Our trails are open dawn to dusk. We’re all about getting people outside year-round. There are beautiful things to see in Michigan and it’s healthy for all of us to get outside,” said Bitting.

Bitting said Blandford is 264 acres of land with more than 8 miles of trails in the city of Grand Rapids. One mile of the trail is ADA accessible. There’s also a historical village.

There’s a community calendar with a list of programs and activities on Blandford’s website. Some do require pre-registration.