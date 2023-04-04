GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of Earth Day on April 22, the Blandford Nature Center in Grand Rapids is celebrating all month long by giving everyone a free pass to enter.

Typically, admission into Blandford is $3. But until April 30, you can enjoy the more than 264 acres of forest and trails and the nature center’s programming completely free. Along with free admission throughout April, the nature center will also be holding free events including scavenger hunts, workshops and story times with the wildlife.

“We’re excited to offer some fun, hands-on opportunities to learn and explore in nature this month,” community programs coordinator Camilla Voelker said in a statement. “We have hopes that offering these free opportunities will encourage people who have never been to Blandford before to get outside and see what we have to offer.”

The free month of admission comes after a partnership and donation from LMCU. There will also be a special Earth Day celebration on April 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that is free.

The Blandford Nature Center on Hillburn Avenue NW off of Leonard Street is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Individuals or groups are eligible for free admission.