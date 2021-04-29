Fredrick Meijer Gardens announces 3 concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fredrick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park will be hosting three concert series this summer, the park announced in a Thursday release.

The Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens series will take place in July, August and September, and will include 30 shows. Three of those shows are in partnership with the Grand Rapids Symphony. The lineup will also include The Verve Pipe, O.A.R., Kansas, St. Paul & The Broken Bones and Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama.

Tickets will be available to the general public after a two-week pre-sale for members. When the tickets will be available have not yet been announced.

The Tuesday Evening Music Club will feature local and regional artists on Tuesday Evenings in July and August. Shows will take place at the park’s amphitheater, and capacity will be limited to 1,000 people. Admission will be free for members and included in admission for guests.

Its lineup will include:

Welcome Back Tuesday with Ralston Bowles & Very Special Guests on July 6

Franklin Park on July 13

Political Lizard / Molly on July 20

Via Mardot / Jesse Ray and the Carolina Catfish on July 27

Samuel Nalangira / The Moxie Strings on August 3

Cameron Blake / Patty PerShayla on August 10

Pajamas / Charlie Millard Band on August 17

Ralston & Friends on August 24

Grand Rapids Ballet on August 31

The Jim & Marie Preston Sunday Strings series will include five performances, and will feature a combinations of string instruments throughout the entire summer. That series will also be free for members and included in admission for guests.

Fredrick Meijer Gardens noted that all dates, performers and capacity limits may change based on COVID-19 restrictions. More information can be found on its website.