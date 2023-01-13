GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.

The police chief said it’s fortunate that no one was seriously injured in the carjacking or the crash with a police cruiser that followed it.

The carjacking happened Thursday afternoon as two 17-year-old girls visiting Grand Rapids from the other side of the state stopped to check their GPS in the area of Richmond Street NW an Muskegon Avenue.

“They were approached by a group of four young men and one of them produced a handgun,” GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom said. “The young men forced their way into the car, held the gun to the driver’s head, forced them to drive a few blocks away to Corey and Webster, where they then forced the women out of their car, took all their belongings.”

The girls called 911 and officers began looking for the SUV. Not long after, it crashed into a patrol vehicle on Douglas Street NW near Indiana Avenue.

“This carjacked vehicle came out of an alley at an extremely high rate of speed,” Winstrom said. “The officer had no chance to veer, no chance to take remedial measures whatsoever, was struck so hard that it lifted the vehicle up, pushed it on its side, pushed it into a parked vehicle.”

A damaged Grand Rapids Police Department cruiser on Douglas Street NW on Jan. 12, 2023. A damaged vehicle at a police scene on Douglas Street NW in Grand Rapids on Jan. 12, 2023. Two damaged vehicles at a police scene on Douglas Street NW in Grand Rapids on Jan. 12, 2023.

Winstrom said the crash could have caused serious injury, but the officer who was driving will be OK.

“I watched the body-worn camera video and it actually it made me tear up because you could see the officer never saw that vehicle coming,” Winstrom continued. “The airbags deployed. The car almost flipped over. And we’re talking just a very small bit of difference could have made the difference between whether this was just a very bad accident or a fatal accident.”

Video from a doorbell camera in the neighborhood showed the three young men running away.

A still image taken from a doorbell camera shows one of three carjacking suspects who took off after a police chase and crash on Jan. 12, 2023. They were ultimately arrested. (Courtesy) A still image taken from a doorbell camera shows one of three carjacking suspects who took off after a police chase and crash on Jan. 12, 2023. They were ultimately arrested. (Courtesy) A still image taken from a doorbell camera shows one of three carjacking suspects who took off after a police chase and crash on Jan. 12, 2023. They were ultimately arrested. (Courtesy)

One was quickly arrested. The other two went inside St. James Apartments. Officers surrounded the building and the two surrendered.

“We’ve got two 16-year-olds and we’ve got a 17-year-old and unfortunately all three of them have extensive felony criminal histories, so they’re obviously headed down a bad path,” Winstrom said.

Police said they found a gun and stolen property in the apartment.

Anyone with information about the fourth suspect is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.