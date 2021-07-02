Fourth of July fireworks return to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After a year off because of COVID-19, fireworks return to downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The fireworks kick off at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities at Ah-Nab-Awen Park begin at 6 p.m. There will be family-friendly activities, food, vendors and live entertainment.

The fireworks show is the return of big events that will draw a lot of people to downtown. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said there are some things to keep in mind if you plan to attend.

“We’re still asking people to be mindful,” Bliss said. “We’re still learning to live with COVID. We’re concerned about the Delta variant. We know individuals who aren’t vaccinated are at greater risk of contracting COVID. We’re asking people to be mindful of that.”

Bliss said people can look forward to stores and restaurants being back open and social zones.

“There’s just an energy people will experience when they’re downtown that they haven’t experienced in a long time,” said Bliss.

There will be parking available both on the west side and downtown. Click here to see a map.

WXSP and WOODTV.com will carry the fireworks live.