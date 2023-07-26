GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With hundreds of thousands of dollars in support from a federal grant and Lowe’s, the effort to restore the Four Star Theatre in Grand Rapids continues to make steady progress.

In 2017, Marcus Ringnalda bought the Four Star Theatre on S. Division Avenue near Burton Street with plans of transforming the venue that was built in 1939 into a world-class cultural arts center.

“What we’re trying to design and build here is a place that host 200 events a year — everything from worship services to stage production to concerts and community meetings,” Ringnalda said.

The Four Star Theatre in Grand Rapids. (July 26, 2023)

After investing thousands of dollars to get the theater opened last year, the restoration is moving into Phase 2. It will cost a million dollars and has a timeline of around six to nine months.

“That is supporting the work you see going on behind me,” Ringnalda explained to News 8 Wednesday. “A full historic renovation of our lobby and then bathrooms that are being upgraded.”

Phase 2 will also see the theater’s roof replaced and its marquee renovated. Last year, the Kent County Board of Commissioners approved a $500,000 American Rescue Plan Act coronavirus relief grant for the project and now the Lowe’s Hometowns program is pitching in.

“It’s a five-year program where they’re granting $100 million to local communities around the United States,” Dan Waite, manager at Lowe’s Plainfield store, said.

Inside the Four Star Theatre in Grand Rapids. (July 26, 2023)

The Four Star Theatre is getting $100,000 from the home improvement retail giant and Lowe’s staff is helping push the project forward.

“By volunteering time, buying supply and products, making that $100,000 go as far as possible,” Waite explained.

The entire restoration is expected cost around $5 million. Ringalda said progress is being made but there’s still work to do.

“We’ve got a green room we’ve got to build. We’ve got to activate our upper floor and basement. So this Phase 2 is an important milestone but the sustainability and success of this is really still reserved for the future and we’re hoping to make that a reality sooner than later,” Ringnalda said.

He added that he is hopeful that Phase 2 will grow, depending on funding.