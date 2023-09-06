GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new exhibit that combines art and technology is opening at the Four Star Theatre in Grand Rapids this week.

After visiting the exhibit at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit last year, Monroe O’Bryant, the resident curator at the Four Star Theatre, said he felt moved.

“I was just blown away. I said, ‘Man, kids need to see this in Grand Rapids,'” O’Bryant said.

Following discussions with the college, O’Bryant and the owner of the Four Star were able to bring the Art of Transportation exhibit to the theater.

The 10-day event is all about innovation. It showcases sketches and clay and 3D-printed concept cars of brands like Ford and Lexus, all created by CCS students.

“They just make it from their minds and they come out with the schematics,” O’Bryant said.

O’Bryant sees the exhibit as an opportunity to open doors for local children.

“Maybe spark some minds, plant some seeds into children’s heads of what they want to be when they grow up,” O’Bryant said. “Just teach them how to use their hands. We’ve got to get more trades in our kids’ hands and in our kids’ minds.”

It’s also one of the first big events at the Four Star since the decades-old theater entered phase two of a multi-million dollar restoration. Some signs of revitalization are already showing, according to O’Bryant.

“We just got the facade changed up, so people are actually noticing. And they can look inside the building and see the lobby,” O’Bryant said.

One of the next steps is a new marquee.

O’Bryant said the theater is planning more events, so the community doesn’t only have to view it from the outside.

“It’s about showing and proving, like a lot of people aren’t believing that the Four Star is going to be something that’s great,” O’Bryant said. “And I totally disagree. We’re going to make it happen.”

The exhibit’s opening night is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be collected for the revitalization of the Four Star Theatre.

The event runs through Sept. 17.