GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event will celebrate the Four Star Theatre in Grand Rapids as work continues to get it refurbished.

Built in 1938, the theater had become worn out over the years. It has served many roles in the community, first as a single-screen theatre, then as a music venue, as a night club and finally as a youth center, before it sat vacant for 15 years, owner Marcus Ringnalda said.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a world-class cultural arts venue with a community focus,” Ringnalda said.

The open house will celebrate the progress that’s been made. The family-friendly event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. There will free food and entertainment, including a magician and a screening of Black Panther.

Ringnalda said the theatre is currently run by volunteers. They recently received federal funds through Kent County, and will continue fundraising throughout 2023.

“The connection that this building has in the community is incredible. I actually ran into the mayor earlier this week and she tells me she used to serve kids in that building as a social worker, former city manager saw his first movie there,” he said. “All I got to do is open the door and people will walk in and tell a story, or about the excitement to see it back or maybe a memory from their childhood being in that building.”

More information about the event can be found on the Four Star Theatre Facebook page.