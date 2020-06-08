Founders to reopen taprooms for dine-in services

GRAND RAPID, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Co. announced that it’s reopening its taprooms for dine-in services on Wednesday in both Grand Rapids and Detroit.

The taprooms will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the foreseeable future, Founders said on Facebook.

Curbside pickup will also be available during Founders’ new hours. Changes have been made to the menu and can be viewed on Founders’ website.

Other changes include:

Capacity limited to 50%

A greeter at the door to seat people at a first come, first serve basis

Face masks required to enter the building and when leaving your seat

Guests are asked to wait in their cars when waiting for a table. The wait list can be viewed on the Yelp app.

Tables spaced 6 feet apart

A maximum of 10 guests per group

A food and drink pick-up and drop-off area for each table

QR code access to menus and recyclable one-time use menus at tables

Increased sanitation stations

Condiment caddies removed from tables and available upon request

Face masks required for employees and gloves required when handling food

Founders’ reopening guidelines can be found on its website.