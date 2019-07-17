Founders shipping to Hawaii, now in all 50 states

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Hawaii can now say “aloha” to Founders Brewing Co. beer.
The Grand Rapids brewery announced Wednesday that it now distributes to all 50 states.
In a release, Founders said it teamed up with wholesaler Odom Hawaii to make it possible. Beer has already started shipping and a soft market release is planned for next week.
Also this month, Founders is selling beer in Utah for the first time.
You can find where Founds beer is sold near you on the company’s website.