Founders lays off 89 workers in Grand Rapids, Detroit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Founders Brewing Co. has notified the state it’s laying off more than 80 workers in Michigan due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The company said in a letter to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity that the layoffs will affect 89 retail employees at the taprooms in Grand Rapids and Detroit.

Founders noted it will continue to cover healthcare benefits to all affected employees through Dec. 31, 2020 at a minimum.

As with the layoffs in April, the brewery said the layoffs are expected to be temporary.

The layoffs come after the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new emergency orders to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. Under the new order, bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor dining but will remain open for outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.